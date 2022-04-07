BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man found guilty of assault and gun charges that paralyzed a man could spend 25 years behind bars.

A jury found 39-year-old Demetrius D. Williams guilty of one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was acquitted of an attempted murder charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Jurors delivered their decision Thursday afternoon after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

Williams intentionally shot the 42-year-old man with an illegal firearm on Marigold Avenue near Central Park Avenue in Buffalo, according to the DA’s Office.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where it was discovered his spinal cord was severed, and he was paralyzed from a gunshot wound to the base of his skull. The 42-year-old is receiving care from a long-term at an assisted living facility.

Williams could spend a maximum of 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced as a second felony offender on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. He’s held without bail.