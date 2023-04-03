AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A jury convicted a Sardinia man on three felony charges Friday afternoon in connection with a 2020 shooting in the Village of Akron.

Spencer Nowinski, 51, was found guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Prosecutors say at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2020, Nowinski and another man were involved in a physical altercation in a fast food restaurant parking lot on Main Street in Akron. As Nowinski ran from the scene, he shot the victim once with a handgun.

The victim suffered injuries to both of his legs.

Officers from the Village of Akron Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nowinski at the scene and recovered a loaded, semi-automatic pistol. Officials say the firearm had been reported stolen after a residential burglary in the Town of Clarence days beforehand.

Nowinski will be sentenced the morning of May 25 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail.