BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced Wednesday that they have 45-year-old Adam Bennefield in custody.

Bennefield was wanted in connection to the Oct. 5 homicide of his estranged wife Keaira Hudson. Hudson was shot and killed while in a vehicle on Shawnee Avenue and Richlawn Avenue. Her children were in the back seat of the vehicle.

On Sept. 28, Bennefield allegedly punched and kicked Hudson while inside their Cheektowaga home. Bennefield allegedly took Hudson’s phone, preventing her from calling for help.

Bennefield was arraigned on one count of third-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, one count of second-degree menacing, one count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and one count of second-degree harassment.

Bennefield’s arraignment came on Oct. 4, the day prior to the fatal shooting. He was released on his own recognizance due to the charges qualifying for pre-bail reform.

