BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A doctor from Kenmore has been indicted for allegedly sexually abusing two female patients in 2019.

68-year-old Mark D. Fisher is accused of subjecting an adult female patient to sexual contact by forcible compulsion on or about August 13, 2019, while working as a physician at the Depew ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Fisher was accused of “intentionally and forcibly touching the intimate parts of the victim.”

On or about August 14, 2019, Fisher allegedly intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of a second adult female patient at the ECMC Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo, the DA’s Office added.

The 68-year-old will be back in court for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

He was released on his own recognizance.