BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Kenmore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to engaging in sexual conduct with an underage victim, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Officials said Justin Barker, 36, engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 15 on multiple occasions between March 2018 and October 2019. The crimes occurred in Buffalo and Amherst.

Barker was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual act. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced Feb. 21 and is released on $75,000 bail.