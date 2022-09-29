BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 24-year-old Kenmore man pleaded guilty to a reduced charge for burglarizing a liquor store, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Tuesday morning, Daniel D. Hill pleaded guilty to one count of trespass in the second degree. Hill originally pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third degree in Sept. 2021. He received a reduced charge after graduating from the U-CAN ERIE diversion court program.

Hill was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

On May 30, 2020, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Hill and other unknown individuals broke through a glass window to burglarize a liquor store on Elmwood Avenue. The crime was committed as a prostest was underway in the City of Buffalo. The liquor store was closed at the time. Hill entered the store and stole merchandise.

U-CAN, which means “United Against Crime Community Action Network,” is a court monitored, anti-crime mentorship program for eligible young defendants who may continue to be involved in the criminal justice system without intervention.

U-CAN provides mentorship and services to first-time, non-violent offenders who may be at risk of committing a crime again in the future.