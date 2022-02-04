Kenmore woman accused of pocketing high school fundraiser cash slapped with felony charge

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The treasurer of the Kenmore West Girl’s Volleyball Booster Club is facing a felony charge after a lack of cash to buy pizza put her under the microscope.
Kerri Brown, 42, of Kenmore was arraigned in court Thursday afternoon on a third-degree grand larceny charge.
An investigation into the booster club’s finances turned to Brown after it was discovered there wasn’t enough money in the organization’s account to buy pizza for high school student-athletes.
The 42-year-old treasurer allegedly pocketed about $12,129 from various club fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.
It’s not yet known when Brown will be back in court. She’s out on her own recognizance since the charge doesn’t qualify for bail. She could spend a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.