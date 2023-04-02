BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Lackawanna male is in critical condition following a shooting on Bailey Avenue overnight, police said.

Police say the male arrived at ECMC just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound. Detectives say the shooting happened on the 800 block of Bailey Avenue.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL like at 716-847-2255.