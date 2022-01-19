Lackawanna man arraigned in deadly Dona Street hit and run

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man faced a Lackawanna City Court justice Tuesday morning for a deadly hit and run.

Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa, 29, of Lackawanna allegedly was involved in a physical fight after an argument with 52-year-old Jose Matos on Dona Street off Route 5 in Lackawanna on August 28, 2021, around 2:14 a.m. Matos pulled out a knife during the fight and Muniz-Figueroa left in an SUV, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

A little while later, the 29-year-old drove back to Dona Street, and Matos supposedly ran in front of the SUV and was hit. Muniz-Figueroa left the scene and didn’t report the incident.

Matos was taken to Erie County Medical and died from his injuries on August 31, 2021.

Muniz-Figueroa was arraigned on one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death. The DA’s office said there wasn’t enough evidence found in its investigation to charge the Lackawanna man with any other crime “to prove beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

He could spend a maximum of seven years behind bars if convicted.

Muniz-Figueroa will be back in court for a felony hearing on February 2, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

He’s out on his own recognizance.