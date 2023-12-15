BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man was arrested on multiple charges after investigators alleged he possessed and disseminated child pornography, the New York State Police announced Friday.

Andrew J. Deweese, 38, was arraigned Thursday on charges of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, both felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal nuisance.

While executing the warrant on the child pornography charge, officers found Deweese in possession of methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms. Deweese had a child living in his residence, leading police to contact Erie County Child Protective Services.

Deweese appeared in the City of Lackawanna Court and was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $20,000 bail.