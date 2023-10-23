BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man was arrested and is facing a child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said on Monday.

It is alleged that 32-year-old Maxwell Gawley uploaded videos of child pornography from three separate Snapchat accounts. The alleged findings came as a result of three separate complaints from the app in December 2021, January 2022 and September 2022.

It is further alleged that Gawley had conversations that were sexual in nature with a minor on the app, as well as an exchange of child pornography. A search warrant was conducted at his residence in April and computers, cell phones and electronic storage devices were seized.

He was charged with enticement, production and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

He made an initial court appearance and was released on conditions.