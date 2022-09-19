BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lackawanna man has pleaded guilty to running over a man with his car and then fleeing the scene.

On August 28, 2021, just before 2:15 a.m., 29-year-old Emmanuel Muniz-Figueroa and 52-year-old Jose Matos got into an altercation outside of a home on Dona Street in Lackawanna. During the fight, the court says that Matos displayed a knife and the Muniz-Figueroa left in an SUV.

He returned moments later and Matos was run over after running in front of the SUV. Muniz-Figueroa fled the scene. Matos died three days later.

Muniz-Figueroa was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting personal injury resulting in death. He faces up to seven years in prison when he is sentenced on November 15.