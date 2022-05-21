NORTH HARMONY, N.Y. — A Lakewood man is accused of damaging property and putting other people at risk while doing donuts in his vehicle.

Joshua J. Anderson, 39, of Lakewood is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and numerous other crimes.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 11 p.m. Friday in North Harmony.

After investigating, deputies said Anderson endangered multiple people when he drove his vehicle around another car, doing donuts. Investigators said Anderson’s driving damaged property and the other car.

Anderson is in custody awaiting arraignment.