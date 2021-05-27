Lakewood man facing charges allegedly threw 14-year-old to the ground kicking and striking victim

Courtesy: Lakewood-Busti Police Department

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Karan Chopra, 52, of Lakewood was charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly throwing a child to the ground.

Lakewood-Busti police say Chopra allegedly threw a 14-year-old to the ground, kicking and striking the victim multiple times. Authorities tell us the incident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Following an investigation, police were issued a warrant for Chopra and charged him. He’s been released from custody with an appearance ticket.

Lakewood-Busti PD was assisted by the Chautauqua County Child Protective Services and Child Advocacy Program of Chautauqua County.

