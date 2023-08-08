BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster man, who is a level one registered sex offender, was arrested after allegedly possessing explicit media of his nine-year-old niece, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Christopher Gostick, 29, was charged by criminal complaint with attempted production, receipt and possession of child pornography.

Officials said the complaint detailed that, in June 2023, a nine-year-old female victim disclosed to her family that Gostick, who is the victim’s uncle, allegedly kissed her on the lips. Gostick’s brother and the victim’s father then confronted Gostick regarding the alleged incident and took possession of two cell phones that belonged to the defendant.

A review of the cell phones allegedly revealed pictures of Gostick kissing the victim, a video of the victim using the bathroom, and multiple other images of commercially available child pornography. In addition, it is alleged that a video recording of a Snapchat conversation between a prepubescent female and an adult male user, suspected to be Gostick, was also on one of the phones.

Gostick has a prior conviction for attempted possessing of a sexual performance by a child under age 16. He faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of 50 years, as well as a $250,000 fine.