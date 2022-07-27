BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Town of Lancaster man was indicted Monday morning on one count of first-degree criminal possession of cannabis.

Cheektowaga Police executed a search warrant on February 4, 2022, around 12:09 p.m. at 29-year-old David A. Zale Jr.’s French Road business.

Police allegedly found 15 pounds of cannabis and more than two pounds of concentrated cannabis, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said.

Products with alleged fake medical cannabis labels were also seized by police.

Zale is a free man, as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. He’ll be back in front of a judge for a pre-trial conference on August 11 at 10:30 a.m.

The 29-year-old faces a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted of the highest charge.