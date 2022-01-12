Lancaster mechanic pleads guilty after crashing ‘unsafe’ SUV that killed his girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster mechanic could spend four years in prison after crashing an SUV he knew was unsafe that killed his girlfriend was riding as a passenger.

Allen J. Stirling, 50, of Lancaster pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment in Erie County Court Tuesday afternoon.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office said on May 13, 2019, around 9:57 p.m. Stirling was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe down William Street in the Town of Lancaster when he lost control and crashed near Bowen Road.

Stirling’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Jodie Anstett of Lancaster, was thrown from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene. Stirling sent multiple threatening texts and social media messages to Anstett’s family after the crash, the DA’s office said.

He faces a maximum of four years in prison when he’s back in court for sentencing on May 2, at 9:30 a.m.

Stirling is currently out on his own recognizance.