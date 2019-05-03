Lancaster Police officer charged in boat crash that killed Lancaster teacher

A Lancaster Police officer has been charged for crashing a boat into the Lake Erie breakwall last May, according to Erie County DA John Flynn.

46-year-old Michael Cronin was operating a boat on Lake Erie in Buffalo just after 11 p.m. when Cronin and two occupants were returning to shore from fishing on the lake and his boat hit the breakwall.

As a result, one of the occupants was ejected from the boat and died. The victim was Lancaster School District teacher Eric Przykuta.

His charges include reckless operation of a vessel and imprudent speed, both under navigation law.

Cronin was released on his own recognition and is scheduled to return to court on June 5.

He faces a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500 if convicted.