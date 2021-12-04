Lancaster Police report three stolen vehicles in the village Friday night

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lancaster Police reported three stolen vehicles, with several other entered vehicles and larcenies, in the Village of Lancaster Friday night. All of the entered vehicles were left unlocked and the cars that were stolen had the keys left inside.

Two of the vehicles were recovered today in Buffalo. According to a Facebook post by Lancaster PD, neighboring towns have reported similar instances. The department encouraged vehicle owners to lock their cars, take their keys with them upon exiting their vehicles and remove any valuables or secure them out of sight.

Anyone with information on the incidents or who observe similar activity in Lancaster is asked to call (716) 683-2800.