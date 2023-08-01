LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lancaster woman was sentenced on Tuesday for injuring a dog under her care last year.

Andrea L. White, 47, will spend four weekends in jail and the next three years on probation after pleading guilty to overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance. She pleaded guilty on May 16, after initially pleading not guilty to different counts on Aug. 25, 2022.

White was hired to board a dog at her East Home Road residence on July 18, 2022. When the dog’s owner came to pick the dog up on Aug. 1, 2022, White refused to surrender the dog, named Nyxxi.

On Aug. 5 the owner returned again to pick up the dog, but was told by White that Nyxxi had escaped from a car during a collision in Orchard Park.

After the incident was reported to police, Nyxxi and eight other dogs were found in White’s home. Nyxxi was treated for a fractured and dislocated forearm, a neck laceration and missing teeth.

As part of the conditions of her sentence, White is not allowed to board any animals, a no contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim, and White was ordered to pay $1,402.23 in restitution.