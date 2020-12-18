LeRoy man sentenced to 15 years in prison, guilty plea on child sex crime charges

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buddy D. Moore Jr., 45, of LeRoy has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison. He pled guilty to ‘Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree’ in October.

The Wyoming County district attorney tells us that as part of Moore’s plea deal he admitted to having “engaged in two or more acts of sexual conduct, which included at least one act of oral sexual conduct or sexual intercourse with a child less than thirteen years old.”

Moore was arrested in January 2020 by Warsaw Police for ‘Predatory Sexual Assault against a Child.’

We’re told the crimes took place between November 2003 and June 2011. During those years, the victim was between the ages of four and 10 years old.

The D.A. says upon his release from jail, Moore will serve five years post-release supervision. He must abide by an order of protection issued for the victim until 2043.