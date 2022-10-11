BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end.

On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced.

Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house of the property, found her in the living room. The 19-year-old Tschari had been fatally stabbed multiple times.

Sauberan was charged with second degree murder in March 2020. He was linked to the crime through DNA evidence after his profile was uploaded to a national database following a criminal conviction in another state. There was no evidence that Sauberan and Tschari knew each other.

“The family of Linda Tschari has waited more than 44 years for her murder to be solved. I hope that they feel justice has been served by this defendant being found guilty today,” District Attorney Flynn said.

Sauberan is facing 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on December 13. He is being held without bail.