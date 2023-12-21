BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been arrested and charged with being a recipient of child pornography connected to a global sex trafficking network.

57-year-old Richard Greer is accused of having significant communication with a person operating a child sex trafficking network in the Philippines, including around 31,000 messages, over 3,000 calls and over 200 media files. The U.S. Attorney said that Greer received many images and videos of child pornography during those communications.

Greer is charged with receipt of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.