BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross’s office announced Monday.

Kevin Moore, 40, was reported to Buffalo police by his ex-girlfriend after she discovered a USB drive and plugged it into a computer, finding multiple images of child sexual abuse materials. The Buffalo Police Department seized the USB drive and turned it over to the FBI.

The FBI conducted a forensic review and found “approximately 33 videos and 360 images of child pornography, some of which depicted pre-pubescent children and violence against children,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

In addition to a maximum penalty of 20 years, Moore’s charge carries a fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.