LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man admitted to sexually abusing two children at different times, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
53-year-old Ronald J. Sponaugle pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, stemming from the abuse of the two children.
He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 26.
Latest Posts
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.