LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man admitted to sexually abusing two children at different times, the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

53-year-old Ronald J. Sponaugle pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, stemming from the abuse of the two children.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced on September 26.