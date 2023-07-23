LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an officer and breaking his arm on Sunday, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they received a call of a suspicious person near the Dollar General on South Transit Road in Lockport just before 11:45 a.m., identified as 43-year-old David Jones.

Police say an officer recognized Jones from a previous larceny at Rite-Aid on Lincoln Avenue and attempted to take him into custody after he allegedly refused to identify himself. From there, Jones allegedly got into a struggle with the deputy, who suffered a broken arm during the struggle.

The injured deputy was taken to ECMC to be treated. Jones was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.