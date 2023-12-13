BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been convicted for his role in a 2017 home invasion and robbery of an elderly couple in Tonawanda, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

On Sep. 28, 2017, 45-year-old Todd Laraba and another person entered a home in Tonawanda, tied up an elderly couple and placed duct tape across their mouths and eyes.

One man stayed with the couple, while the other went into the attic and stole a lockbox containing $60,000 in cash. Police recovered four black zip ties, four pieces of duct tape and other items. Laraba’s DNA was found on a set of zip ties and several pieces of duct tape, connecting him to the crime.

He was found guilty of Hobbs Act robbery and conspiracy. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 30, 2024.