Lockport man facing DWI and child endangerment charges after driving on drugs with two children in the car

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says David E. Spencer, 34, from Lockport was caught driving under the influence with two children under the age of 15 in the car.

On December 15 at 8:17 p.m., the department responded to a call about an impaired driver in the Town of Wheatfield.

The Sheriff’s Office says they observed Spencer get in his car and drive it, until he was pulled over.

During the traffic stop, police determined Spencer was under the influence of drugs.

Officials say the two children in the car were released to a relative and Spencer was taken to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

A ‘Drug Recognition Expert” was brought in to confirm he was under the influence of drugs.

Spencer has been charged with the following:

Aggravated DWI With Children in the Vehicle- Leandra’s Law

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs

2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

We’re told more charges are pending.