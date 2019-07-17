Gun brandished, woman shoved after traffic accident; victim’s husband calls for hate crime prosecution

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lockport man is accused of brandishing a handgun after a traffic incident Tuesday on Buffalo’s north side, with civil rights advocates requesting the incident be prosecuted as a hate crime.

Jeffrey Calhoun stands charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment after an incident on Sanders Road and Colvin Avenue just before noon.

The Erie County District Attorney says Calhoun, 62, tried to steal the woman’s purse in addition to showing a handgun. He’s also accused of biting the woman and throwing her to the ground. The incident was recorded and circulated on Facebook.

The Buffalo Civil Rights Initiative alleges that Calhoun assumed the woman was not a U.S. citizen. The press release states that she is an African-American, a Muslim, and a Buffalo resident.

Calhoun is held on a $75,000 property bond. A no-contact order was issued for the victim.