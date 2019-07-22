Lockport man seen on video displaying gun, clutching onto woman’s arm after crash returns to court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man appeared in Buffalo City Court days after making bail, on the same day that the chant of “Black Lives Matter” echoed through the halls.

Jeffrey Calhoun of Lockport remains free on bail but stands charged with attempted robbery, menacing and harassment.

The chant came from people who support Jeanneie Muhammad, who along with Calhoun was seen on a video taken last week after a minor traffic crash at Colvin Avenue and Sanders Road.

It shows Muhammad having her arm and her purse held onto by Calhoun, who is heard saying he feared she would flee the scene after her car rear-ended his. Once bystanders noticed what was happening, they tried to step in, and that’s when Calhoun displayed a gun.

While no decision has been made yet on whether this will be prosecuted as a hate crime, the video has struck a nerve.

“This should not have happened and everyone knows it, and yet he’s been treated in a way that no black man would be treated in a courtroom had this been a white woman,” said Akua Kamau Harris of Most Valuable Parents.

“This man did something that was so out of the ordinary, he needs to be locked up for the safety of other people. All she did was bump her car,” Harris said.

Calhoun, 62, was scheduled for a felony hearing Monday morning, but City Court Court Judge Amy Martoche agreed to postpone it until September 10th.

“Mr. Calhoun’s a very good person. He’s very respected,” said Daniel Henry, Calhoun’s attorney. “These allegations that have been brought against him are totally out of character, and we’re just going to conduct our investigation in this case to thoroughly recognize what action took place back on July 16th.”

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn has assured Muhammad that he will conduct a full investigation, and if there is evidence to prove that a hate crime occurred, he will prosecute it as one.