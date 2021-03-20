Lockport woman arrested for allegedly assaulting and stealing money from elderly victim

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Karen Edwards, 51, of Lockport was arrested March 18 and charged in connection to an elder abuse investigation, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s alleged Edwards fraudulently stole money from the victim and physically assaulted and injured the victim.

She’s charged with second-degree assault, first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

Edwards has been remanded to Niagara County Jail without bail.

An order of protection has been issued for the victim.