Lockport woman to serve five years probation after admitting to theft of $380K from employer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kathleen Donhauser, 63, of Lockport was sentenced to probation Thursday after she admitted to stealing over $380,000 from Hart Hotels while working for the company.

Donhauser admitted to stealing $389,187 from Hart Hotels to pay her personal credit card bills back in December 2020. She had been working for Hart as a personal banker.

She pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny, agreeing to pay full restitution, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office. She took the money between May 14, 2013, and April 19, 2017.

The 63-year-old avoided jail time and was sentenced to five years probation and must continue to repay the rest of the money she took. Donhauser has already paid back the $183,092 of the $389,187 she owes.

