Male in serious condition at ECMC after overnight French Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim is in serious condition at Erie County Medical Center after being shot overnight on French Street in Buffalo.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the first block of Urban Street just before 2 a.m. to investigate a call for a person down, according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson. The victim was initially shot in the 100 block of French Street and was found on Urban Street.

The male, whose age hasn’t been released, was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he’s listed in serious condition.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.