BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person suffered injuries in a shooting on Jefferson Avenue on Saturday afternoon, according to Buffalo police.

Police say they responded to the call to the 1300 block of Jefferson just after 3 p.m., where the male had been shot while inside of a vehicle.

He was transported by ambulance to ECMC with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.