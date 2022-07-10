BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was stabbed on E. Lovejoy Street, near the intersection of Greene Street on Sunday around 4:15 p.m., according to Buffalo Police.

The victim was reportedly on a porch when the stabbing happened. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance with injuries that appear serious, per the BPD.

The BPD also said one person is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

This is a developing story. News 4 will provide updates as they become available.