BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man with no permanent address has been charged with assaulting a Buffalo man.

Buffalo police say Richard Frazier, 35, struck the 29-year-old victim with his fists, as well as a large 2×4 piece of wood, over the course of 20 minutes.

Police say the alleged incident happened on the first block of E. Utica Street on the night of April 14.

According to authorities, the victim was found the next day after suffering severe head injuries, including a broken jaw. Since then, he’s been at ECMC.

As a result, Frazier was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Police say they’re investigating other alleged incidents.