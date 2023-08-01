BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man is accused of assaulting an EMT in an ambulance on Saturday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that 50-year-old James R. Tillery caused injury to the EMT while riding in the ambulance on Route 63 in Bethany over the weekend. Tillery was being transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with second-degree assault – physical injury to an Emergency Medical Technician. Following his arrest, Tillery was held at the Genesee County Jail pending arraignment.