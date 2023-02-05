JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is accused of exposing himself to a female and stealing merchandise from a business of Jamestown’s south side on Saturday afternoon, the Jamestown Police Department said Sunday.

The man, 40-year-old Kenneth Trask, allegedly exposed himself to the woman, who identified him after he was taken into custody after he fit a description. Police also say he was found to be in possession of stolen merchandise.

Trask, who had been charged with public lewdness just five days before, was charged with first-degree public lewdness for a second time as well as petit larceny.