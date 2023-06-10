BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing nearly 200 counts after he allegedly stole dozens of parking meters in the City of Buffalo, police announced Saturday.

51-year-old Peter Christopher is accused of stealing the parking meters, which were first reported stolen in mid-April.

Police say after they identified Christopher as a suspect, they found six stolen parking meters in his vehicle. Police say they have recovered 43 parking meters, two pay and go stations and multiple coin canisters. They believe that over 90 city parking meters have been stolen.

Christopher is charged with 91 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and 91 counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say they believe that well over $100,000 in property damage was done.