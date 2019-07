BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty this week to charges of first-degree rape and first-degree assault.

Muhummad Alazim pleaded guilty on Thursday in Erie County Court. He faces 25 years in prison at his September 23 sentencing. He is held without the possibility of making bail until then.

Alazim, 56, admitted to forcing a woman into sexual intercourse in Nov. 2018 at a location in Buffalo, then causing serious physical injuries by beating her.