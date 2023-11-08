BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A loaded gun was found in a carry-on bag at Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The gun was found in a Lancaster man’s bag as he entered the security checkpoint in an X-ray machine. Authorities say the .45 caliber gun was loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber. It is further alleged that there was an additional magazine with another 10 bullets.

The man had a valid New York State pistol permit, according to TSA officials, and admitted he had the gun. He then voluntarily surrendered it to police and was cited on a weapons charge.

This is the sixth handgun to be detected at the Buffalo airport security checkpoint this year.

The penalty for carrying weapons through the security checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, a penalty that the man is now potentially facing.