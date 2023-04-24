BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 35-year-old man accused of assaulting a Buffalo man with a 2×4 was arraigned Saturday morning on one count of first-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person in the first-degree. Both charges are felonies.

Richard Frazier is alleged to have beaten a 29-year-old victim with his fists and a wooden board on East Utica Street the night of April 14.

The victim was found unconscious the next morning with injuries to his head and jaw. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC and remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Buffalo City Court judge overseeing the case issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Frazier is being held without bail. He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the highest charge.

