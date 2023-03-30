CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 65-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday morning in Cheektowaga Town Court for one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and one count of a disorderly conduct violation, per the Erie County DA’s office.

The charges follow an incident in which a video of the man, now identified as Richard Stasiak, went viral after he yelled racist remarks toward a victim outside the Aldi location on Walden Ave., saying to “kill all” Black and Hispanic people while using racial epithets toward those groups.

Stasiak is accused of using abusive/obscene language toward the victim outside the Cheektowaga grocery store, yelling racial slurs “with the intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm” the victim, yelling the slurs due to the victim’s race.

Stasiak is scheduled to return on July 3 for further proceedings and has been released on his own recognizance. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. If convicted, Stasiak faces a maximum sentence of a year in jail.