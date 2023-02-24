WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man was arraigned on multiple charges after allegedly threatening to “blow up” multiple courthouses, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

40-year-old Johnathan Rzoska was arraigned on the following charges:

Making a terroristic threat, two counts

Criminal content in the first degree, one count

Tampering with a witness in the third degree, one count

Aggravated harassment in the second degree, one count

On Dec. 16, 2022, a victim reported to Amherst police that he had received a threatening message, allegedly from Rzoska, that placed him in reasonable fear.

Rzoska allegedly sent the message to the victim while knowingly in violation of an existing order of protection. Rzoska, who was scheduled to appear in court that morning, was taken into custody after he entered the parking lot of the Williamsville Village Court House, according to police.

On that same day, at approximately 8:25 a.m., Central Police Services say they received a phone call from Rzoska allegedly threatening to “blow up” the Erie County Court Building and the Williamsville Village Court Building.

According to police, in September 2022, Rzoska allegedly sent a threatening message to the victim, placing them in reasonable fear, and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and his family.

Rzoska is scheduled to return to court on March 23 for a pre-trail conference and continues to be held without bail.

Rzoska was also arraigned in October 2022 on another criminal matter involving the same victim. he was arraigned on one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree and count of harassment in the second degree (violation).

In August 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., police say Rzoska, allegedly, ran towards the victim while making threats. The incident allegedly occurred outside Rzoska’s Cadman Drive residence.

Rzoska is scheduled to return to the Williamsville Village Court on March 10 for further proceedings for the August incident.