BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 40-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned on multiple felony charges for his involvement in three separate incidents on Hillbrook Drive, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Adam Jones was charged with three counts of criminal mischief in the third degree and one count of placing a false bomb or hazardous substance in the second degree.

On March 6, 2022, Jones allegedly threw a rock at a home on Hillbrook Drive in the Town of Eden. He is accused of intentionally damaging the window trim and the siding of the home.

On March 28, 2022, Jones allegedly threw a partially completed pipe bomb through the front window of a second home on Hillbrook Drive, which caused the window to break. He is accused of throwing the object, which appeared to be an explosive device, at the home with the intent to cause public alarm.

The home of the March 28 incident was the residence of the Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman.

On Aug. 15, 2022, Jones allegedly threw rocks at the front window of the first residence on Hillbrook drive. He is accused of breaking the window.

The case was transferred to Hamburg Town Court after both Eden Town Court Justices recused themselves from the case.

Jones is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 20, 2022 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $2,500 cash, bond, or partially secured bond.

If convicted of the highest charge, Jones faces a maximum of four years in prison. A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.