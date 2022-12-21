BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 60-year-old Hamburg man was arraigned Monday before the State Supreme Court on a violation of probation, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

On Dec. 13, probation officers say they were conducting a routine visit of Michael Meyers’ home on Hywood Drive where, allegedly, officers found eight homemade tubular improvised explosives inside the residence.

Meyers was also arraigned Thursday on eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a felony charge, in the Town of Hamburg Court.

He is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 9 for further proceedings and was held without bail.

Meyers was previously sentenced to three years of probation with sex offender conditions in November 2022. Between on or around December 2015 through August 2019, Meyers acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental, or moral welfare of a child, starting when the child was 11 years old.

Between on or about May 2016 through September 2019, Meyers acted in a similar manner involving a second victim, starting when the victim was 13 years old.

He was previously indicted on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Aug. 2022.