BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday morning after allegedly threatening a victim with a gun on Thursday.

Jaylan Holliday, 19, was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C violent felony, and one count of menacing in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

Buffalo Police responded to 911 call at a home on Hempstead Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Holliday was accused of threatening the victim with a gun during an argument, which police say placed the victim in reasonable fear of injury or death. Officers allegedly found a loaded illegal handgun in a kitchen drawer.

A 16-year-old male co-defendant was also arrested for providing Holliday with the gun. He was arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a Class C felony. His name is not being released at this time.

Holliday is scheduled to return for a felony hearing for the gun charges March 15 at 11:30 a.m. and was held on $100,000 bail. The adolescent co-defendant is scheduled to return to court Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. He was held at the Erie County Youth Services Center on $50,000 bail.

Upon learning of Holliday’s most recent arrest, prosecutors filed a motion Friday afternoon that Holliday be remanded on charges from multiple July 2020 robberies. The motion was granted and Holliday was remanded without bail. Holliday pleaded guilty to the robbery charges in November 2021 and had posted $75,000 bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 19 at 10 a.m.