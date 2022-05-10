BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned in Erie County Court Tuesday on an indictment charging him with manslaughter and a gun charge.

Kel’leed Alexander, 21, was arraigned on one count of manslaughter in the second degree, a Class C felony, and one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony.

It has been alleged that Alexander recklessly caused the death of a 16-year-old boy by firing a single shot from an illegal handgun and hitting the teen in the head around 7:50 p.m. on March 4 in Alexander’s Fisher Street residence.

Alexander is scheduled to return to court on June 14. Previously set bail of $100,000 was continued and Alexander remains in custody.