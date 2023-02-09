TOWN OF POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 67-year-old Dunkirk man is facing DWI charges after allegedly driving, while intoxicated, to an impaired driving victim impact panel, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office.

Paul Dietzen was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with a more than .08 blood alcohol content.

On Wednesday, deputies were assisting with the conduction of a driving while intoxicated victim impact panel meeting. Individuals who are charged with DWI or driving while impaired by drugs are mandated by courts to attend panel meetings, where part of them consists of individuals listening to panelists who have lost a loved one to acts of DWI-related charges.

During the pre-registration screening process, deputies say they observed Dietzen operating a 2022 Hyundai. While registering, deputies say that they determined Dietzen drove to the meeting intoxicated.

According to deputies, Dietzen was subsequently arrested and, after processing, it was determined that his blood alcohol content was .13%.

Dietzen was released and is scheduled to appear back in the Town of Pomfret Court at a later date.