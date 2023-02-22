JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a foot chase and giving them a false identity, according to the Jamestown Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, members of Jamestown police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a street check in the area of East 4th Street in regard to a narcotics investigation.

According to police, the male, later identified as Brandon Wallace, immediately began to run away as they attempted to make contact with him.

Courtesy; Jamestown Police Department

Police say they pursued Wallace on foot and watched him throw an object onto a nearby roof.

Following a brief pursuit, Wallace was taken into custody and the object was recovered. Police say the object was a bag containing 9.3 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.

According to police, Wallace initially provided them with inaccurate information. They say he provided a name, birthday, and address of a different individual.

Upon discovery of his actual identity, police say they discovered that he had numerous outstanding warrants out of agencies in the Niagara County and Erie County area.

The warrants include:

Burglary in the second degree

Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Wallace was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

tampering with physical evidence

Criminal impersonation in the second degree

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree