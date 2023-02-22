JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 33-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a foot chase and giving them a false identity, according to the Jamestown Police Department.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, members of Jamestown police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a street check in the area of East 4th Street in regard to a narcotics investigation.
According to police, the male, later identified as Brandon Wallace, immediately began to run away as they attempted to make contact with him.
Police say they pursued Wallace on foot and watched him throw an object onto a nearby roof.
Following a brief pursuit, Wallace was taken into custody and the object was recovered. Police say the object was a bag containing 9.3 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale.
According to police, Wallace initially provided them with inaccurate information. They say he provided a name, birthday, and address of a different individual.
Upon discovery of his actual identity, police say they discovered that he had numerous outstanding warrants out of agencies in the Niagara County and Erie County area.
The warrants include:
- Burglary in the second degree
- Unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
In addition to the outstanding warrants, Wallace was charged with the following:
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree
- tampering with physical evidence
- Criminal impersonation in the second degree
- Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree
Latest Posts
- Pentagon releases U-2 pilot’s selfie with Chinese spy balloon
- Daytime Buffalo: Feb. 22, 2023
- ‘It probably saved my life’: woman urges others to take heart disease symptoms seriously
- FDA widens advisory on eye products after patients blinded, hospitalized
- Manchin says that ‘right now’ he’s ‘not running for president’
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.